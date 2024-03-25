The Dallas Cowboys are in the same spot they have been in over the past few offseasons, as they are fresh off a 2023 campaign where they dominated in the regular season, but fell apart in the playoffs. All eyes have been on quarterback Dak Prescott, as he is due for a contract extension in the near future, and while there have been some questions about whether he deserves one, Jerry Jones seems to believe that he is still the right guy to lead the team forward.
For as good as Prescott continues to play in the regular season, it won't mean anything to the Cowboys or their fans until it translates to postseason success. And while he's struggled in the playoffs, that hasn't dissuaded Jones at all, and he confidently stated that he believes Prescott is one of the quarterbacks in the NFL who is capable of winning a Super Bowl.
“I think there are a handful or more of quarterbacks playing who haven’t won a Super Bowl that will win a Super Bowl.
“I think Dak is one of them. I’m firm there. He’s one of the ones who can.”
Jerry Jones, Cowboys still believe in Dak Prescott
Prescott is coming off the best season of his career in 2023 (410/590, 4516 YDS, 36 TD, 9 INT, 55 CAR, 242 YDS, 2 TD) that saw him earn his third Pro Bowl selection and finish second in the MVP race behind Lamar Jackson. When the playoffs rolled around, though, the Cowboys were blown out of the water by the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round, and they were sent packing far earlier than expected once again.
The Cowboys postseason struggles certainly aren't all Prescott's fault, but he hasn't exactly played great when the lights have shined brightest on this team. That has led some to wonder whether the team should move on from him and find someone who can deliver in the playoffs, especially with a massive contract extension lurking on the horizon.
Jones seems to put that question to rest with this bold take. The two sides had already been working on an extension early this offseason, and if you come out and claim that your quarterback is capable of winning a Super Bowl, chances are you have no plans of moving on from him. While Prescott hasn't played his best football in the playoffs, Jones is still confident that his talent will eventually lead the team to the promised land.
While Dallas has had a rather quiet offseason, they still have a ton of talent on their roster. Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are one of the most dynamic quarterback-wide receiver combos in the league, and the Cowboys defense is still rock solid, with Micah Parsons leading the charge on that side of the ball.
But in the same way that Prescott is discredited due to his lack of postseason success, no one is going to take the Cowboys seriously until they prove they can win in the playoffs. Jones seems to believe that this team is capable of it, but it's going to be up to Prescott to deliver. Assuming they can finalize a new contract soon, he's going to have a few more shots to make Jones look like a genius for making these comments.