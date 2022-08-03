Cowboys add 4-time Pro Bowler Anthony Barr to boost defense

Dallas has landed their biggest free agent signing of the offseason. According to a report by the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys are signing former Minnesota Vikings linebacker and four-time Pro Bowler Anthony Barr.

Cowboys agreed to terms with ex-Vikings LB Anthony Barr, person close to situation said. Sides been in talks since the spring but couldn't close financial gap. Deal done now. He reunites with former Vikings DC George Edwards, who oversees Cowboys' linebackers. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 3, 2022

Gelkhin stated that Barr and the Cowboys have been engaged in negotiations since the start of this offseason. After bridging a financial gap, the two camps have come to an agreement. Barr has a prior connection to Cowboys linebackers coach George Edwards, who served as Minnesota’s defensive coordinator from 2014 to 2019.

Anthony Barr is set to join a linebackers room in Dallas that features one of the best young talents in the league in Micah Parsons, plus a couple of players that have flashed upside at times during their career. The presence of the 29-year-old Pro Bowler in the middle of Dallas’ defense will provide some much-needed experience to a relatively green group of linebackers.

With the signing, the Cowboys are getting a veteran player that has been lauded as an elite run defender during his career. Injuries in the last few seasons have kept Barr from fitting that mold exactly. However, 72 tackles, 10 quarterback pressures, and three interceptions in just 11 games last season should inspire some confidence that the veteran can still make plays.

Now led by Parsons, Barr, and Leighton Vander Esch, the Cowboys’ linebackers suddenly look like a fairly capable group. The addition of Barr not only adds another playmaker, but it also gives defensive coordinator Dan Quinn much more freedom to move Parsons around the field. With Barr in the mix, Quinn can take full advantage of Parsons’ versatility as both a pass rusher and a sideline-to-sideline tackler.