CeeDee Lamb atones for drop with insane TD catch to put Cowboys ahead vs. Giants

Sports fans will always be focused on what a player has done for them lately. Epic blunders live on forever, sure, but just one insane play to spur your team ahead could be all it takes to wipe that scarlet red off your ledger. Thankfully for the Dallas Cowboys and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, he redeemed his unfathomable drop against the New York Giants in the second quarter with an otherworldly touchdown catch in the fourth period.

At first & goal, the Cowboys took a huge risk by targeting CeeDee Lamb, but Cooper Rush repaid his team’s faith in him, as he made a solid pass to where only Lamb could reach. However, the touchdown is all on Lamb, as he made a one-handed lefty catch just as he was falling out of bounds, evading the stifling challenge by Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson.

CeeDee Lamb even bowled over a photographer on his ensuing fall, but it was nice to see Lamb check on her wellbeing before joining his teammates in celebration of a touchdown that eventually put them up by seven points, 20-13.

CeeDee Lamb helped up the photographer after scoring this TD 🤝 pic.twitter.com/NBTts3VG6O — ESPN (@espn) September 27, 2022

Lamb, despite his blunder that caused him to draw criticism from pundits, has been solid all night long, leading the Cowboys’ receiving corps with eight receptions and 87 yards gained.

The Cowboys have moved to 2-1 on the backs of strong performances from CeeDee Lamb and Cooper Rush, taking home a 23-16 victory over the Giants. An impressive diving interception from Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs sealed the game for Dallas with the Giants attempting to make a last-ditch comeback effort. Lamb will be thanking the Cowboys defense for holding out to make sure it’s his touchdown that proves to be the difference for his team.