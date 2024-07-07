The Dallas Cowboys have their work cut out for them, as cornerstone players like CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, and Dak Prescott will all need new contracts in short order. But it's Lamb who is working to force management's hand with a new, more lucrative contract by having been a no-show during offseason team activities and is expected to extend his holdout into Training Camp later this month if the two sides can't reach an agreement.

In the meantime, Lamb has been keeping himself in game shape and recently posted a video to his social media account in which he's working on his “explosiveness” with Dr. Reefe of Alkeme Sports. But it was a response to his video from former Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley that clearly didn't sit well with CeeDee Lamb.

Beasley, who played seven seasons with the Cowboys during the first portion of his NFL career, decided to chime in on Lamb's training video by offering some unsolicited advice.

“Man, just do some heavy squads and power cleans…” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The backlash against Beasley was swift

The backlash against Beasley began quickly, with one poster accusing him of fostering a “hater attitude”, to which Beasley would clarify that his criticism was more directed at the trainer rather than Lamb:

“It was more of a shot at all these “trainers” all over Instagram,” Beasley wrote. “I think Lamb is a baller.

Not long afterward, one poster pointed out that Lamb's career average yards gained is much higher, suggesting Beasley shouldn't be criticizing Lamb.

“Is Cole really trying to tell CeeDee how to train?” the poster wrote. “Beasley has literally never eclipsed 1k yards. Lamb is averaging 1,286 yards a year and 599 yards short of Cole in 4 years vs 11.”

“Give me 180 targets off the couch and I eclipse 1000,” Beasley responded. “Stop looking at stats and check the tape. As far as getting open goes…I’m confident I did that with the best of them.”

CeeDee Lamb himself responds to Beasley

Finally, Lamb himself got into the fray and declared that he'd be able to match Beasley “route for route”:

“I don’t need 180 targets to touch a band,” Lamb said. “Pull up tape, I’d match you route for route on getting open. Just Chill. @Bease11.”

Beasley responded right back: “it was never shots at you bro don’t be sensitive.”

Can't we all just get along?

In the age of social media, public spats are nothing new. Beasley has never been shy about voicing his opinions on his platform, and the same can be said about Lamb.

To be fair, it's Lamb who still has a career in the NFL, while Beasley is waiting for his next opportunity after being released from the New York Giants practice squad. The latter also caused notable controversy in 2021 when he indicated that he would refuse the COVID-19 vaccine, even if it meant that his career would be harmed as a result; he would be fined several thousands of dollars for violations of the NFL's COVID protocols.

Meanwhile, Lamb has established himself as one of the league's top players at his respective position and also broke franchise legend Michael Irvin's records of receptions and receiving yards in a single season in 2023.