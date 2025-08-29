The Dallas Cowboys just made the biggest move in recent franchise history. After a lengthy contract dispute with star edge rusher Micah Parsons, Dallas made the bold move of trading the star. Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers for two first-round picks and Kenny Clark, a shocking move all things considered.

Most Cowboys fans felt angry and frustrated after the trade was announced. After weeks of failed talks and self-inflicted struggles, ending this ordeal with a trade (to a fierce rival, no less) was the straw that broke the camel's back. However, some fans seem to be coming along to the idea of a team without Parsons.

That includes former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, who changed his tune after initially expressing frustration at the trade. “If I stand correct on what I believe the Cowboys are doing… I'll say that was great trade.” Bryant said on X.

The Parsons trade was a scenario that could have been easily avoided as early as last season. It started when Parsons and the Cowboys could not agree on the terms of a contract extension. The tension escalated this offseason, after Parsons reneged on a handshake deal with owner Jerry Jones due to his agent not being present.

What followed was a long saga filled with verbal barbs and accusations hurled by both camps. Parsons refused to negotiate a new deal without his agent, David Mulugheta, present. That did not sit well with Jones, who made countless accusations against his former player. Despite that, Cowboys fans held out hope that a deal could be made before the season started.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys felt that the situation was irreparable. Parsons was traded to Green Bay, where he quickly signed an extension that made him the highest-paid non-QB in the league. It's a win-win for the Packers and Parsons, while the Cowboys are left wondering what went wrong.

Dallas will sorely miss Parsons' presence on defense. He was arguably the best defensive player in the NFC over the course of his career. He recorded 12 sacks last season for the Cowboys and added 43 total tackles. Without Parsons, the Cowboys' already shaky defense will surely struggle even more.