Former NFL defensive end Chris Long has issued a pointed warning to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, criticizing the franchise's handling of the recent feud with All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons.

On a recent episode of his podcast Green Light with Chris Long, the two-time Super Bowl champion called out the Cowboys for allowing the situation with Parsons to unravel in the public eye. Long emphasized that the optics of the negotiation could damage the team’s long-term credibility with current and future players.

“At some point as an owner you have to give the appearance that you have some loyalty to your players,” Long said. “And that’s not just quarterbacks. You have to give the appearance of showing the respect for the guys who are making plays on the field. And that doesn’t mean you have to give everybody a new contract, but you don’t let it play out like this publicly because it just looks bad. Eventually when your team’s not cooking, it’s going to be hard to attract free agents.”

Parsons, 26, had spent the entirety of his NFL career with the Cowboys since being selected No. 12 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Earlier this month, he shocked the league by requesting a trade, citing frustrations over contract negotiations, perceived lack of support from the front office, and how he had been portrayed publicly during talks.

Long noted that, regardless of the internal tensions, the Cowboys mishandled the situation with one of their most productive players.

“Because not only is this a weird negotiation tactic, it’s also a bad look in the public’s sphere,” Long said. “And players don’t want to be in situations like this, right? I mean for all the flaws Micah Parsons has, being a diva or not playing hard is not one of them in my opinion. The guy works his a– off, and so you’re telling me that this is what you get in return. This could’ve been handled a lot differently and now here we are.”

On Thursday, Dallas officially traded Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for two first-round picks and veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark. The deal immediately ended Parsons’ four-year run with the Cowboys, during which he tallied 52.5 sacks and was selected to the Pro Bowl each season.

Shortly after the trade, the Packers signed Parsons to a four-year, $188 million contract extension, solidifying his place as the centerpiece of their defense heading into the 2025 season. Green Bay will open its regular season at home against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Sept. 7 at 3:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys begin their season with a challenging road matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. That game is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 4 at 7:20 p.m. ET on NBC. The aftermath of the Parsons trade and the criticism surrounding the Cowboys’ handling of the situation could loom over the start of their season.