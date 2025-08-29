Green Bay Packers fans are still beaming with excitement after seeing their franchise acquire two-time First-Team All-Pro Micah Parsons in a monumental trade with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, but they will have to make a little room in their hearts for another Micah. While the media and fans continue to analyze this blockbuster and make projections for the new season, general manager Brian Gutekunst was on the phone.

The Packers are signing cornerback Micah Robinson to their practice squad, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. They selected the 23-year-old out of Tulane in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. After clearing waivers, he is back in Green Bay. Robinson recorded two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six, along with 23 solo tackles, six pass breakups and one forced fumble last season, earning a Second-Team All-AAC selection.

The unheralded prospect has impressive speed and posted a decent preseason, converting on all seven of his tackling opportunities and helping out in run defense. Although Green Bay is looking like a legitimate Super Bowl contender after adding a premier sack machine in Parsons, its cornerback room is more uncertain. Perhaps Robinson will have a chance to break through at some point this season.

Imagine Micah pressuring the quarterback into an ill-fated pass that falls right into Micah's grasp. The broadcasting crew would have too much fun with that one. The Packers will gladly unleash corniness on the public if it helps them win games. There is a long way to go until such a scenario can come to fruition, however. Fans are still focused on the current NFL roster.

Packers look ready to go after big Micah Parsons trade

Parsons joins a young and promising group that already had lofty aspirations after back-to-back playoff appearances. If Jordan Love can stay on the field, Green Bay should pose a great challenge in the NFC North and the conference as a whole. He is not an elite quarterback as of now, but with a star pass rusher arriving in town, solid play may suffice.

The 26-year-old Micah Parsons joins the Packers after amassing 52.5 sacks, 63 tackles for loss and nine forced fumbles in his four seasons with the Cowboys. Management clearly believes he has more outstanding production to offer, as evidenced by the historic contract it immediately awarded the newcomer.

The countdown to a much-anticipated 2025-26 Packers campaign continues. Both Micahs intend to make a visible impact, even if they are staring on sharply different trajectories. Goliaths and Davids converge all the time in sports, and maybe it can happen on the same team this time.