Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones insisted that he held no malice toward multi-time All-Pro Micah Parsons, who publicly requested a trade after his relationship with the organization soured. The most prominent owner in all of sports insisted that, after all the growing tension, his decision to trade the star edge rusher to the Green Bay Packers centered around football.

Following the instantly historic blockbuster deal that sent Parsons to dairy country in exchange for two first-round draft picks and three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark, Jones repeatedly claimed that his motivations were to help the Cowboys in both the short and long run. Many people are denouncing Jones' “improve the team” rhetoric, attributing his actions to personal animosity he developed for Parsons after the contract standoff intensified.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is one of the individuals who is dubious of the 82-year-old billionaire's motives. Cam Newton, however, is standing on the opposite aisle in this contentious argument. He believes Jones is telling the truth and is acknowledging the merit of the trade.

“Is this an emotional impact to the locker room? Yes,” the 2015 MVP and Carolina Panthers great said on Friday's edition of “First Take.” But, for the betterment of the locker room? You have an opportunity to get three potential players for future situations.”

Newton also touched on the financial benefits to this move, as it clears up $24 million in salary cap space in 2025 and “boosts availability funds for over $44 million.” Simply put, he apparently sees the same big picture that Jerry Jones and the Dallas front office does. Many others do not see such a vision, however.

"Is this an emotional impact to the locker room? Yes. But, for the betterment of the locker room? You have an opportunity to get three potential players for future situations."@CameronNewton shares his thoughts on the Cowboys trading Micah Parsons 👀 pic.twitter.com/C7cjyRTlp1 — First Take (@FirstTake) August 29, 2025

Cowboys are putting a lot on the line

Kenny Clark is a respected defensive tackle, but the 29-year-old (turns 30 in October) is coming off a fairly underwhelming campaign in which he totaled one sack, 20 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and a 59.3 defensive grade, per Pro Football Focus. The 2026 and 2027 first-rounders, as several members of the media have noted, are likely to come near the bottom of the order given the Packers' consistency and impressive roster. There are certainly risks to trading a young, established difference-maker like Micah Parsons.

But he did not lead the Cowboys to the NFC Championship, nor did he even perform particularly well in the playoffs. While that admittedly is an incomplete argument that could become irrelevant by winter's end, Dallas has reached the point where it can only achieve true success by genuinely contending for a championship. Parsons is hardly the only big-game underachiever. Dak Prescott and others also perspire under the bright lights. Only the squad's best player was shipped out of town, though.

This situation is not black and white. Although Jerry Jones allowed the conflict to linger for far too long and unwisely took shots at the 26-year-old's durability, there is something to be said about rejuvenating the franchise and printing out a new blueprint. Could this widely unpopular move be the one that finally brings the Cowboys back to glory, a la the 1989 Herschel Walker trade?

We shall see, but Dallas is getting a smaller haul and dealing away a more impactful player in this instance. Jones and company must exercise especially shrewd judgement when it comes time to cash in the incoming draft capital. Cam Newton sounds like a believer. Are you?