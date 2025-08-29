With a trade that dominated headlines, thrilling and frustrating fans of both the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys, reactions across the sports world continue to pour in after Micah Parsons chose to join the Packers.

But no celebration stood out more than Parsons’ own, as he appeared in a video running around his home, excited not only about joining Green Bay but also shouting, “I’m richer than I’ve ever been!” While the moment captured his joy, plenty of fans weren’t impressed, flooding X with critical replies.

“I’m richer than I’ve ever been!” Micah Parsons after move to the Packers 🗣️ (via kingcapers/IG)pic.twitter.com/TBTaGNY8Wu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

He wasn’t the only one to react. Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green chimed in with his own take on the blockbuster move. “Wow!!! Jerry didn’t want to pay the money! Good Bag Micah,” Green said, according to X post.

Wow!!! Jerry didn’t want to pay the money! Good Bag Micah 😤😤😤😤 https://t.co/qk2Zr1p2fX — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) August 28, 2025

Even so, the tone from the Dallas Cowboys’ front office sounded far less celebratory. Owner Jerry Jones framed the trade as a calculated step toward reshaping the team for a playoff push.

“This was a move to make us successful in the playoffs and stop the run,” Jones said, according to Jon Machota X post.

Jerry Jones when asked what he’d say to Dallas Cowboys fans: “This was a move to get us successful in the playoffs.” pic.twitter.com/35lZa2dIsP — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 29, 2025

After four seasons in Dallas, Parsons departs with 256 tackles, 63 tackles for loss, 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, nine pass deflections, and four fumble recoveries in 63 appearances.

Beyond the stats, Parsons made sure to leave fans and the organization with a heartfelt farewell message on social media.

“This is a sad day, but not a bitter one. I'll never forget the joy of draft night, the adrenaline of running out of the tunnel, or the brotherhood I shared with my teammates, coaches, and the staff who prepared me for every single game. Those memories are mine forever,” Parsons said.

He added that he plans to remain connected to the North Texas community.

“North Texas will continue to be my home in the offseason. I'll still be here, giving back to the community that gave me so much. And no matter where the next chapter takes me, the bond we've built will never break. Thank you, Cowboys Nation, for every cheer, every moment, and every ounce of love you showed me. Wearing the star has been the honor of my life,” according to Micah Parsons X post.

The only question left is how much this move will benefit the Packers, who open their season against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 at 3:25 p.m. ET, with fans eager to see Parsons in his new uniform.