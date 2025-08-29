The Dallas Cowboys are moving forward without Micah Parsons after sending him to the Green Bay Packers via trade. It's a bold move that landed the organization two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. With Parsons out the door, head coach Brian Schottenheimer delivered a heartfelt message to Parsons.

While talking with media members, the 51-year-old head coach claimed that despite Micah Parsons being gone, he is still part of the Cowboys family, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Schottenheimer admits that he will always have good memories of Parsons and his presence within the organization.

“Micah is part of the family,” said Brian Schottenheimer. When you leave, that doesn't change. … Great memories with him and the guys in that locker room.”

Parsons, who is 26 years old, leaves the Cowboys just before Brian Schottenheimer's first season as head coach. It was previously believed that the two-time First Team All-Pro would remain in Dallas throughout his career. However, he got into a contract feud with owner and general manager Jerry Jones. That feud ended with Jones trading Micah Parsons to the Packers.

Dallas will play the 2025-26 campaign without one of the best defensive players in the league. However, it's not all bad. Kenny Clark is an excellent defensive tackle who should improve the Cowboys' interior defensive line. Additionally, cornerback Trevon Diggs is expected to return at some point this season.

On the offensive side of the ball, Brian Schottenheimer has plenty to work with. Dak Prescott is returning from injury and will have superstar wideout CeeDee Lamb and newly acquired teammate George Pickens to throw to. The Cowboys will also rely on tight end Jake Ferguson.

Adding two first-round picks could work in the Cowboys' favor, and the front office has more cap space to work with for the future. There are still reasons for optimism with Brian Schottenheimer making his regular-season debut in a “Thursday Night Football” matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 4.

