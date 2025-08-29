The NFL was shaken up on Thursday when the Dallas Cowboys traded All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. Contract negotiations between Parsons and the Cowboys reportedly hit a standstill, leaving teams to inquire about his services. Bill Simmons, owner and creator of The Ringer, is a well-known New England Patriots fan.

On Friday, Simmons took Patriots owner Robert Kraft to task for not being aggressive in trying to land Parsons.

“I’m furious the Patriots didn’t trade for Micah Parsons. The more I’m thinking about it,” Simmons said.

“But the more I look at it, where were the Patriots in this. How do they not try to get Micah Parsons. I think they have $60 million in unused cap space. That they have to roll over to next season. I think their defense has a chance to be a top eight or nine defense to begin with and than you put him in there and now you’re looking at top three or four, especially against the crappy schedule they’re playing.”

Indeed, the Patriots have one of the softest schedules in the NFL in 2025.

They open with seven of their first eight games against the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, and New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, and Cleveland Browns. Despite going 4-13 last season, the Patriots are expected to be much better this season. They will likely be favored in many of those games.

Simmons was flabbergasted that New England did not make a push for Parsons.

“I just don’t know why they wouldn’t take a swing and I was thinking about it and thinking about it. Then I remembered, Bob Kraft, cheap, cheap guy, always cutting corners with the salary cap. He wasn’t going to trade for Micah Parsons and than spend $47 million a year on him and give him a signing bonus.”

Instead of adding an elite player, the Patriots surprisingly cut veteran safety Jabrill Peppers on Friday. It was yet another surprising move from New England's front office.