Aug 29, 2025 at 12:20 AM ET

It has been a rough year for Dallas fans, especially after seeing Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Micah Parsons get traded to other teams. This garnered the attention of sports analyst Rachel Nichols.

In February, the Mavericks rocked the NBA world by sending Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. They got Anthony Davis, Max Christie and one first-round pick, moving on from a young star who just led them to the 2024 NBA Finals.

This month, the Cowboys moved on from Parsons by trading him to the Green Bay Packers. They received defensive lineman Kenny Clark and two first-round picks as a result, departing from a defensive star who helped them achieve consistent playoff contention.

Nichols was one of many people who reacted to the Cowboys trade. Her reaction was unique as she shared a photo on social media of Doncic and Parsons switching jerseys, providing a sneak diss to the team's fans.

“Rough year for Dallas sports fans, man. I feel this picture deeply, and I’m not even from there,” Nichols wrote.

Rough year for Dallas sports fans, man. I feel this picture deeply, and I’m not even from there. pic.twitter.com/euRzCtTE18 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) August 28, 2025

What's next for Cowboys after trading Micah Parsons

Article Continues Below

It was a humorous joke for Rachel Nichols to make about Dallas fans. This was especially the case with the Cowboys after trading away Micah Parsons.

Parsons' time with the Cowboys ended after four seasons. He racked up 256 tackles, 63 TFLs, 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, nine pass deflections, and four fumble recoveries throughout 63 appearances.

It presents a different path for the Dallas franchise. They begin a new era with first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, looking to return to Super Bowl contention. The offense looks to be better, especially with Dak Prescott throwing the ball to receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

The Cowboys will prepare for their season opener, being on the road. They face the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4 at 7:20 p.m. ET.