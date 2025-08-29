The Dallas Cowboys made a bold move on Thursday, trading away superstar Micah Parsons. Both sides were in a contract dispute for months and were getting nowhere fast. Now Parsons is a Packer and the Cowboys have Kenny Clark and two first-round picks to help them regroup. One NFL analyst thinks that's a terrible deal for Dallas.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky blasted the Cowboys for trading away a potential Hall of Famer on Friday morning.

“Good organizations do not trade Hall of Fame players in their prime,” Orlovsky declared on Get Up. “Right now the Cowboys are not a good organization. This will go down as one of the worst trades in the history of their football team and their organization. They traded away a future Hall of Famer for what likely will be the 28th to the 32nd pick in the first round. The Packers are going to be good as long as Jordan Love is healthy. You got two picks that are basically early second round picks.”

It is hard to argue with Orlovsky's reasoning here.

Trading away Parsons is a questionable move in isolation. Parsons wanted to return to Dallas, but neither side would budge during negotiations.

The Cowboys may feel like they were forced to trade Parsons. But in reality, they could've extended him if they made it a priority.

The addition of Parsons in Green Bay could make them one of the NFC's best teams. If they do go on a deep playoff run, Orlovsky is right that those first-round picks won't be as valuable.

Additional picks will give Dallas flexibility in the next few drafts. But it is still a questionable return for a superstar player.

Are the Cowboys doomed in 2025 after trading away Micah Parsons?

Now the most important question in Dallas becomes: is the 2025 season already doomed?

The Cowboys still have the same offense they did yesterday. All that really changes is that Parsons is gone and Kenny Clark is now a Cowboy.

There is no question that losing Parsons is a big deal. What will decide Dallas' season is how much of a falloff they will experience on defense.

Cowboys fans have a few reasons for hope. They already invested in Marshawn Kneeland in 2024, who should start in Parsons' place. They also added Donovan Ezeiruaku during the 2025 NFL Draft. He can help add some juice to the team's pass rush.

There's no replacing Micah Parsons. But they Cowboys be good enough on defense to survive this trade.

And if they don't, they'll have plenty of draft picks to start rebuilding during the offseason.