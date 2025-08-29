The Cowboys shocked the NFL on Thursday by trading away Micah Parsons to the Packers. Parsons and the Cowboys had been feuding over his contract situation throughout the offseason. One Cowboys legend revealed some interesting details about his past contract negotiations with Jerry Jones in a recent podcast appearance.

Former Cowboy Michael Irvin claimed that Jerry Jones used the same negotiation tactic on both himself and Parsons during contract negotiations.

Jones apparently argued that Irvin would earn more money than Jerry Rice on a small contract. His rationale? The state income tax difference between California and Texas.

“I wanted to be the top paid receiver, right? I said, ‘Hey, man, I had just won. [I'd] beat Jerry (Rice). I'm Receiver of the Year. I want to be top paid receiver.’ And Jerry's (Jones) like, ‘Okay.’ because he tricked me, he didn't trick me, but he just told me I'm going to make you the top paid receiver in take home money because Jerry (Rice) is paying state income tax,” Irvin said on Friday on the Michael Irvin Podcast. “He's paying state tax. I said, ‘Okay, that’s one place, we’re negotiating. Okay, I got past Jerry (Rice) in at least take home, but I want to pass Jerry (Rice) all the way because Carmen Policy or whoever owned them at the time. I said, ‘They're paying state income tax over there and you’re not.’ You know, I'm messing with him trying to mess with him back.”

Irvin is referencing his past negotiations with Jerry Jones himself. He apparently used Jones' argument against him.

He made the argument that the Cowboys should be able to afford a bigger contract because they aren't taxed as heavily as the 49ers.

Jerry Jones used the same argument in Micah Parsons negotiations

This is similar to Jones' strategy related to Parsons' negotiations.

Jones repeatedly said that Parons was going to earn the most guaranteed money, even if his contract wasn't as big as other top pass rushers.

Irvin was recently critical of Parsons' camp of not involving his agent in contract negotiations. Irvin argued that Parsons may have gotten a deal done in Dallas if he involved his agent.

Ultimately, Parsons landed a four-year, $188 million extension with $136 million guaranteed. Jones reportedly offered a five-year extension worth $202.5 million.

Now the Cowboys get Kenny Clark and two first-round picks in exchange for Parsons.

It will be fascinating to see how Dallas uses the draft picks it received in this trade.