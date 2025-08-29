As the Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, there's no doubt that it caused an immense amount of headlines, with the return package being questioned. Besides the first two first-round picks, the Cowboys also got defensive tackle Kenny Clark in the deal, as the newcomer speaks about his initial impressions coming out of the surprising news.

Clark has been with Green Bay since 2016, which is why there was some shock that the team dealt him, but in getting a star pass rusher like Parsons, it was likely a necessary decision. On the other hand, Dallas does get a productive defensive tackle in the form of Clark, who gave a message to his new team and the fanbase about the type of player he is on and off the field.

“You’re getting a football player, you’re getting a dawg, a guy that’s gonna give everything,” Clark said, according to Nick Harris. “I love football. I’m no nonsense, I just wanna play football. It’s what I do.”

The contract dispute between Parsons and owner Jerry Jones was the main talking point in the football world for a long time, but now that the trade has been made, that's in the rear-view mirror. Clark would speak about the spontaneity of the deal, but also how he “felt wanted” after speaking to Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

“I was shocked, but once Jerry and all those guys called me, Schotty, and everybody, I just felt wanted. It's a blessing, I'm appreciative of it,” Clark said, per the team's website.

New defensive tackle Kenny Clark on playing for the Cowboys

While some have labeled the Cowboys' trade involving Parsons as a disaster, like Stephen A. Smith, there's no denying that the team wanted to resolve the situation as quickly as possible with the start of the season close. Though it's too much to ask of Clark to replicate the impact Parsons had, it's already a lot of pressure playing for a “historic franchise,” as he said.

“It's a historic franchise, I wouldn't want no other thing other than to be sitting here,” Clark said. I've got a chance to win a Super Bowl here, and that's all I could ask for. That's what I want to do, I want to bring a Super Bowl back to the Cowboys.”

At any rate, Dallas opens the season on Thursday, Sept. 4, against the Philadelphia Eagles.