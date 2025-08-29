As the Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, there's no doubt that it caused an immense amount of headlines, with the return package being questioned. Besides the first two first-round picks, the Cowboys also got defensive tackle Kenny Clark in the deal, as the newcomer speaks about his initial impressions coming out of the surprising news.

Clark has been with Green Bay since 2016, which is why there was some shock that the team dealt him, but in getting a star pass rusher like Parsons, it was likely a necessary decision. On the other hand, Dallas does get a productive defensive tackle in the form of Clark, who gave a message to his new team and the fanbase about the type of player he is on and off the field.

“You’re getting a football player, you’re getting a dawg, a guy that’s gonna give everything,” Clark said, according to Nick Harris. “I love football. I’m no nonsense, I just wanna play football. It’s what I do.”

The contract dispute between Parsons and owner Jerry Jones was the main talking point in the football world for a long time, but now that the trade has been made, that's in the rear-view mirror. Clark would speak about the spontaneity of the deal, but also how he “felt wanted” after speaking to Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

“I was shocked, but once Jerry and all those guys called me, Schotty, and everybody, I just felt wanted. It's a blessing, I'm appreciative of it,” Clark said, per the team's website.

Article Continues Below

New defensive tackle Kenny Clark on playing for the Cowboys

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark (97) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While some have labeled the Cowboys' trade involving Parsons as a disaster, like Stephen A. Smith, there's no denying that the team wanted to resolve the situation as quickly as possible with the start of the season close. Though it's too much to ask of Clark to replicate the impact Parsons had, it's already a lot of pressure playing for a “historic franchise,” as he said.

“It's a historic franchise, I wouldn't want no other thing other than to be sitting here,” Clark said. I've got a chance to win a Super Bowl here, and that's all I could ask for. That's what I want to do, I want to bring a Super Bowl back to the Cowboys.”

At any rate, Dallas opens the season on Thursday, Sept. 4, against the Philadelphia Eagles.

More Dallas Cowboys News
Packers' Kenny Clark hosts food drive, talks Packers football and signs autographs as part of Clubhouse Live in the Fox Club at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis.
Kenny Clark has reassuring take after Cowboys’ trade involving Micah ParsonsBenedetto Vitale ·
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) rushes the passer in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium
Bill Simmons ‘furious’ at Patriots owner Robert Kraft over Micah Parsons tradeKendall Capps ·
Cam Newton on Radio Row at the Super Bowl LIX media center.
Cam Newton reacts to Cowboys’ Micah Parsons tradeAlex House ·
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meets with outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium.
Chris Long issues warning to Jerry Jones over Cowboys’ handling of Micah Parsons feudJulian Ojeda ·
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Dan Orlovsky delivers brutal Cowboys take on Micah Parsons tradeBen Strauss ·
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Michael Irvin exposes Jerry Jones tactic similar to Micah Parsons negotiationBen Strauss ·