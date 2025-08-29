Following the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade, the Dallas Cowboys are just focused on beginning the 2025 NFL season. According to head coach Brian Schottenheimer, nobody within the team regrets the decision to oblige to Parsons' trade request.

Although the team took a while to make a move, Schottenheimer said the decision to trade Parsons was “unanimous,” according to Jon Machota of ‘The Athletic.' The first-year head coach added that the Cowboys' 2025 goals remain unchanged with the star edge-rusher joining a different organization.

The Cowboys went just 7-10 in 2024 but expect themselves to return to title contention in 2025. Dallas endured multiple injuries that plagued its 2024 season, including those of Parsons, who missed four games due to an ankle sprain. Dak Prescott, DeMarvion Overshown, Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland also spent significant time on the sidelines.

Despite the letdown campaign, the Cowboys expect a fully healthy team to compete in the NFC East. After surprisingly dominating the 2024-2025 playoffs, sending two representatives to the NFC Championship Game, the division is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in the league in 2025.

The Cowboys also improved their roster in the offseason. Dallas executed a near-perfect 2025 NFL Draft before acquiring disgruntled star George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cowboys' 2025 defense after Micah Parsons trade

Article Continues Below

The Cowboys received one player in return for Parsons: defensive tackle Kenny Clark. However, their main asset haul included the Green Bay Packers' first-round picks in 2026 and 2027.

Without Parsons, the Cowboys are unsurprisingly thin at edge-rusher, particularly with Overshown beginning the year on the PUP list. The team also lost Chauncey Golston, who was second on the team with 5.5 sacks in 2024, in free agency.

Dallas currently lists 2024 second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland in the starting lineup with veteran Dante Fowler Jr. Fowler is coming off a resurgent 10.5-sack season with the Washington Commanders in 2024. Kneeland did not record a single sack as a rookie.

Although thin in an area where they were previously dominant, the Cowboys believe they are stronger up front with Clark. The former three-time Pro Bowler projects to join Osa Odighizuwa in the starting lineup.

Clark's size will help the Cowboys most against the run, where they were particularly deficient in 2024. Dallas allowed 137.1 rushing yards per game last season, the fourth-most in the league. They were especially poor in short-yardage situations, allowing the most rushing touchdowns on the year.