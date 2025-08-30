Micah Parsons is no longer with the Dallas Cowboys after a contract feud with owner and general manager Jerry Jones resulted in a trade to the Green Bay Packers. Now that the trade is finalized, Parsons reveals the one wish he wanted to come true before the trade was made.

While talking with media members during his introductory press conference with the Packers, the 26-year-old edge rusher admitted that he wishes he didn't have to leave the Cowboys to get the contract he desired, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. However, Micha Parsons follows that up by stating that he is happy to be in Green Bay.

“I wish, you know, things didn't have to be like this,” said Micah Parsons. “But I'm happy for this opportunity. I'm happy to be [in Green Bay], and I'm ready to win some games.”

Article Continues Below

The four-time Pro Bowler followed that statement up by claiming that when trade talks were going down between the Cowboys and Packers that he was mainly talking with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. So, it sounds like Jones was communicating more with newly acquired defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Almost immediately after being traded, the Packers gave Micah Parsons a four-year, $146 million contract with $136 million guaranteed. Parsons will be making an annual salary of $46.5 million per year.

As for the Cowboys, the franchise acquired Clark, who is a 29-year-old defensive tackle, along with two first-round selections. The two first-round picks are expected to be late, as the Packers are deemed legitimate playoff contenders for the next few years at the very least. Additionally, Dallas will have increased cap space by not having to pay Micah Parsons.

It's a bold move to trade arguably the best defensive player in the league. Especially considering he is in the middle of his prime. But the Cowboys still have plenty of talent on the roster to potentially compete in the NFC South. Especially offensively, with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens leading the way.

