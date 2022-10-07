CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard injury updates could leave Cowboys in trouble for Week 5 vs. Rams

The Dallas Cowboys could face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 this Sunday without two of their main offensive weapons in CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard.

Both players have been listed as questionable for the highly anticipated showdown. Lamb landed on the team’s injury report as he deals with a groin issue, while Pollard was reported to be suffering from an illness that forced him to miss Sunday’s practice.

The Cowboys are already without Dak Prescott, who remains sidelined due to a thumb injury. Cooper Rush has done well in taking over as QB and leading Dallas to a 3-1 record, but there is no doubt any more injury absence could be a brutal blow to a team hoping to keep the momentum swinging in their favor.

On a more positive note, though, CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard are just questionable and there is still a good chance that they suit up. For one, Lamb himself has said that he feels ready to play despite his injury.

The Rams may be 2-2 on the season, but they are the Super Bowl champs for a reason. If the Cowboys want to beat them, they need their offensive weapons ready physically and mentally. Lamb has 23 receptions so far this season, tallying 288 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Pollard has rushed 36 times for the Cowboys for 162 yards and one touchdown.