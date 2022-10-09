Cowboys’ Jerry Jones reveals Dak Prescott’s Cooper Rush message ahead of Week 5 win vs. Rams

The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a gritty win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and Jerry Jones was absolutely thrilled in the aftermath. Speaking to reporters, Jones revealed his delight with the team’s 4-1 record and also alluded to a message Dak Prescott had for him regarding Cooper Rush ahead of the Week 5 clash.

PerJon Machota of The Athletic, Jones claims that Prescott reached out to him and told him he “shouldn’t have been so worried” about Rush, saying that his backup was a more than capable quarterback.

Jerry Jones is real fired up pic.twitter.com/HJ1iTlpaxD — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 9, 2022

“Right before the game, Dak Prescott told me, he said, ‘Coach, you shouldn’t have worried so much, because I could have told you [Cooper] Rush is a hell of a quarterback.’ So Prescott is rooting for him as he would be for all of us,” Jones said.

Cooper Rush has been nothing short of brilliant for the Cowboys since Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury in Week 1. While many were pessimistic about Rush’s ability to lead the Cowboys to wins during Prescott’s stead, he’s gone undefeated in his first four starts of the season, improving to 5-0 as a starter in his career.

While he’s not setting the world alight with his numbers, Rush is managing the game brilliantly and putting the Cowboys in a position to grind out wins. Jerry Jones, for what it’s worth, has been most pleased with what he’s seen from the Cowboys QB, who was not even on the team’s 53-man roster after final cuts at the end of the offseason.

During Sunday’s 22-10 win, Rush went 10-of-16 in his pass attempts for 102 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown or an interception, though. The Cowboys leaned on their rushing tandem of Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott, who combined for 164 rushing yards in the game.