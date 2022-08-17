Dak Prescott can breathe easy after CeeDee Lamb injury scare at Cowboys practice

The Dallas Cowboys almost got an injury scare at practice when CeeDee Lamb arrived in sweats. However, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys faithful need not worry about the young star. The reason he is inactive at practice is nothing to worry about.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Lamb is dealing with a foot issue (not even a serious injury) and is being held out of practice simply as a precaution. There is no long-term concern for the Pro Bowler missing time.

Foot issue is not considered serious for Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb. Not structural, person familiar with issue said. The term “injury” may even be too strong. No long-term concern. https://t.co/xEwP8CcbnX — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 17, 2022

Any injury to Lamb, who is one of the team’s best and most important players, would be extremely worrisome for the Cowboys. The 23-year-old firmly proved he is a star at the NFL level by collecting 1,102 receiving yards on 79 catches, including six touchdowns, last season.

Dallas’ receiver options are bleak right now due to injuries to Michael Gallup and James Washington and the offseason departures of Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson Jr. The concerns are real, though not so bad that Jerry Jones needs to give Antonio Brown a call.

Rookie Jalen Tolbert will have a big role coming into his first NFL season, though it sounds like he will be ready for it. It will be up to him, CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz to give the Cowboys a strong presence in the passing game.

The expectations for the Cowboys are big after winning the NFC East last season. Even with numerous injury concerns around their wideouts, they have the star power to repeat as division champions.