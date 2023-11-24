Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott helped himself to some sideline turkey after a touchdown pass and Jerry Jones doesn't mind

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw four TD passes and the Cowboys pulled away for a 45-10 Thanksgiving victory over the Washington Commanders on Thursday.

After his third touchdown pass in the blowout Cowboys win, Prescott reached into a Salvation Army kettle and pulled out a turkey leg to snack on:

Dak Prescott pulled a Turkey leg out of the Salvation Army kettle and started eating it after his third touchdown pass 😭😭pic.twitter.com/g622ckBMdd — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 24, 2023

After the game, Prescott clarified that the Cowboys were so confident that they'd get the Thanksgiving Day win, they had turkey legs in every Salvation Army kettle and plans to eat them eat them on the sidelines during the fourth quarter, according to Cowboys writer Clarence Hill:

“How confident were the Cowboys heading into the Thanksgiving Day feasting against the Commanders? Dak Prescott said they had turkey legs in every Salvation Army red kettle and plans to eat them on sidelines during a comfortable victory in the fourth quarter. And did”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that if turkey legs are what it takes to get a performance like that out of Prescott, he'd make sure it happened every week, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“Jerry Jones on Dak Prescott pulling a turkey leg out of the Salvation Army red kettle: “If I thought we could have the result of him playing like he is, I’ll make that a staple on the sideline for every home game.”'

In addition to his four touchdown passes, Prescott finished 22/32 for 331 passing yards. Five different Cowboys receivers had receptions longer than 20 yards on Thursday.

Up next for the Cowboys – they host the Seattle Seahawks next Thursday in the first of three straight home games.