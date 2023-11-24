The Dallas Cowboys set an NFL record for home dominance with their Thanksgiving Day win over the Commanders.

On Thursday afternoon, Dak Prescott the Dallas Cowboys improved their record on the 2023-24 NFL season to 8-3 with a dominant Thanksgiving home win over the Washington Commanders. While the Commanders were able to keep the proceedings relatively close for the first thirty minutes of action, the floodgates opened up for Prescott and the Cowboys offense in the second half, and Dallas ultimately cruised to a 45-10 final margin of victory over their NFC East Rivals.

Home games at AT&T Stadium this year have gone quite smoothly for the Cowboys so far in 2023-24. In fact, so dominant have the Cowboys been in front of their home fans this season that with the win on Thanksgiving over the Commanders, Dallas became the first team to win their first five home games of a season by twenty points or more each, per OptaSTATS on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Indeed, the Cowboys have been quite successful at home this season, albeit against not the stiffest of competition thus far. The aforementioned five wins in question have occurred against the New York Jets, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, and now the Commanders, who looked absolutely overmatched on Thursday afternoon.

Where Dallas has struggled this season has been in the tough road matchups, as two of their three losses occurred against the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, their two biggest roadblocks in the NFC. Up next for the Cowboys is a home prime time game against the Seattle Seahawks on November 30.