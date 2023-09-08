As the Dallas Cowboys gear up for their Sunday night clash against the New York Giants, NFL analyst Tony Dungy has highlighted a significant advantage that could ignite Dak Prescott's season. Dungy, speaking on the NBC halftime show, emphasized the impact of Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy calling the plays.

Dungy expressed his anticipation for what the Cowboys' offense could achieve under McCarthy's play-calling prowess. Per Jon Machota of the Athletic, he stated: “I think (Dak Prescott) has a great advantage this year, Mike McCarthy will be calling the plays. And McCarthy is a great play-caller. I expect him to take the pressure off Dak. I can't wait to see what this Cowboys offense looks like with Mike calling the plays.”

This shift in play-calling duties signifies a change from last season when offensive coordinator Kellen Moore handled the responsibilities. McCarthy's reputation as a skilled play-caller has led to heightened expectations for the Cowboys' offensive performance.

Under McCarthy's guidance, Prescott and the Cowboys have the opportunity to optimize their offensive strategies and tactics. McCarthy's experience and strategic acumen could provide Prescott with the support needed to excel in high-pressure situations.

Dak Prescott, who has consistently demonstrated his capabilities as a dynamic quarterback, will undoubtedly benefit from McCarthy's expertise. The synergy between Prescott's on-field talents and McCarthy's play-calling proficiency could elevate the Cowboys' offense to new heights.

Cowboys expect successful 2023-24 season under Dak Prescott

As the Cowboys embark on the 2023 season with high hopes and aspirations, the partnership between Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy in play-calling could be a game-changer. Fans eagerly await the Sunday night showdown against the Giants to witness the impact of this “great advantage” on the field.

With the season opener on the horizon, the Cowboys aim to make a resounding statement in the NFL, and Tony Dungy's insight has provided an intriguing glimpse into the potential of the Dak Prescott-Mike McCarthy collaboration. Football enthusiasts will be closely watching to see how this partnership unfolds and whether it can spark a successful campaign for America's Team.