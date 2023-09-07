The Dallas Cowboys host their NFC East rival, the New York Giants, in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. Pressure on Dak Prescott is higher than ever before. The Cowboys have to start finding some extended playoff success, particularly with how weak the NFC is right now. Prescott is paid like a top quarterback, and he needs to play like it. The roster is too strong to keep wasting this window.

1. Micah Parsons records 3 sacks

Micah Parsons is the betting favorite to win the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award, at +450, via FanDuel. Parsons immediately became one of the best defensive players and pass rushers in the league in his rookie year. He recorded 13 sacks in Year 1 and 13. 5 in Year 2, finishing second in DPOY voting both seasons. Parsons' pass rushing is his best skill, but he's a highly versatile linebacker as well. The Cowboys use him as a Swiss Army knife to create chaos for opposing offenses.

Expect Parsons to have a huge game in Week 1, causing major problems for Daniel Jones and the Giants' offense. New York's offensive line ranked 24th in pass protection in 2022, whereas the Cowboys' defense ranked second in pass rushing, via PFF. Parsons sacked Jones twice in last year's Week 12 matchup with the Giants. Look for him to get three this week.

2. Cowboys cover 3.5-point spread

Dallas is favored by 3.5 points on the road. This is a divisional matchup, and the Giants put together a pretty competitive team in 2022. However, the Cowboys have won 11 of the last 12 meetings between these teams, and they've won each of the last four by seven points or more.

The Cowboys have a top-three defense in the NFL that should be even better this year. Dallas traded for future Hall of Famer Stephon Gilmore to play opposite of Trevon Diggs. Gilmore replaces Anthony Brown in the Cowboys' secondary, which was arguably the team's biggest weakness.

Dallas also drafted DT Mazi Smith in the first round out of Michigan, and Smith has impressed in the offseason. The Giants lack offensive weapons outside of RB Saquon Barkley. New York will struggle to move the ball and pick up big chunks of yards against a stifling Cowboys defense.

The Cowboys also reloaded the offense with the addition of WR Brandin Cooks, who has six career 1,000-yard seasons. He will slot in nicely with CeeDee Lamb to lead another productive Cowboys offense.

The Cowboys have the better defense, offensive weapons and overall roster in this matchup. They also have the better quarterback and track record in this matchup. They should easily handle the Giants on Sunday night and cover the 3.5 points.

3. CeeDee Lamb scores two touchdowns

CeeDee Lamb has arrived as one of the NFL's best wide receivers. He earned second-team All-Pro honors last year in his second straight Pro Bowl campaign. He finished the season with 107 catches for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns. Those numbers were good for fifth in receptions, sixth in yards, and sixth in touchdowns among all NFL receivers.

Lamb is the clear-cut No. 1 option in this Cowboys offense and has continued to improve in every season of his career. Expect the offense to get off to a hot start and throw it all over the yard. The Cowboys' weapons will prove too much for the Giants' defense to handle, and Lamb will lead the production in the passing game, finding the end zone twice.

4. Defense forces two turnovers

The Cowboys have led all teams in turnovers forced in each of the past two seasons. That's largely due to their dominant pass rush and the ball-hawking ability of Trevon Diggs. Dallas will get to the quarterback with frequency on Sunday, and that will cause at least two Giants turnovers.

The pressure will either force Daniel Jones to make bad decisions in the pocket, or the pass rush will get a strip sack. This is a dominant defense, and the Giants' offense is nothing special. Watch for the Cowboys to get on track to lead the league in takeaways once again.