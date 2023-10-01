Dallas is going to be on a warpath in Week 4. After a shocking (and frankly, disappointing) loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the Dallas Cowboys are looking to bounce back. Losing to what was considered the worst team before the start of the season will do that to do. Against the New England Patroits, Dak Prescott and co will get some much needed backup.

Starting offensive linemen Zach Martin and Tyler Biadasz will be returning to the active lineup from their injuries today for the Cowboys, per Ian Rapoport. Having the proper protection for the quarterback is vital for any team's success. Giving Prescott time in the pocket is tantamount to their success.

“Good news for the #Cowboys, as they are expected to have C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) and G Zack Martin (ankle) today vs. the #Patriots, source says.”

Dallas' biggest issue against the Cardinals was their offense inexplicably sputtering in the red zone. The Cowboys had plenty of opportunities to claw their way back into the game after finding themselves down by halftime. However, they squandered all of their opportunities whenever the got into the red zone. Their battered defense didn't do them any favors, as the depleted secondary gave up big yards in the worst possible time.

It's certainly not going to get any easier against the Patriots, who have a considerably better defense than the Cardinals had. Dak Prescott will need to play better turnover-free ball in order to crack the Pats' defense. This isn't quite a must-win game for the Cowboys, but a win here would make their chances much, much better.