T.J. Bass filled in admirably for Zack Martin in the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, but it goes without saying that the Cowboys could use their future Hall of Famer right guard back in the lineup as soon as possible.

Martin was still not practicing in a full capacity as of Thursday's practice, but he was on the field working with the rehab group alongside fellow starter Tyler Biadasz. Martin and Biadasz practice activity indicates both players are moving in the right direction ahead of Sunday afternoon's tussle with the Pats.

Martin was noncommittal about his status for the Cowboys' upcoming game, but told reporters at a Thursday afternoon press conference that his ankle is feeling stronger.

“I’m feeling a lot better, and I’m doing everything I can to be able to be out there Sunday and be available,” Martin said per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News in an X post.

Martin also told Gehlken and other reporters that he “felt pretty good” working out his ankle in practice on Wednesday and that he and the Cowboys staff would “play it by ear” when it comes to his availability against the Patriots.

Martin and Biadasz's injuries were not the biggest concerns for the Cowboys in their Week 3 loss, but they are certainly two major contributors to the offense's overall production. Since the Cowboys drafted left guard Tyler Smith in 2022, they have never played a game with Smith, Martin, Biadasz, Tyron Smith, and Terence Steele all starting together.