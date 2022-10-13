Dak Prescott is back. On Thursday, the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback returned to practice for the first time since sustaining a thumb injury in the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 1 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prescott hasn’t been cleared to play yet, but there’s no denying that he’s getting closer to a much-awaited return to the field.

This report comes via league insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:

Progress: #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was listed as limited on the injury report, his first actual participation in practice since his thumb injury.

The Cowboys take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but unfortunately for Dallas, Prescott won’t be suiting up for what should be a tough matchup for them. At this point, it wouldn’t come as a complete shock if Dak is able to return in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy hinted at a possible return to action for Prescott if he is able to put in a full week of practice. This could be the case for him next week, and Prescott could very well be back in action come next Sunday.

In the meantime, however, it’s still Cooper Rush time in Dallas. The backup QB has done a tremendous job in deputizing for the injured Prescott, with the Cowboys winning all four games with Rush as the starting quarterback. So much so, that there have been some suggestions of Rush potentially supplanting Prescott for the starting gig. That’s now sounding more and more unlikely now that Dak Prescott is on the verge of returning.