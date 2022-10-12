Cooper Rush has been the story of the season for the Dallas Cowboys, who have gone 4-0 since he took over at quarterback. But no matter how well he plays, it’s hard to imagine him permanently dethroning Dak Prescott as the starter once the two-time Pro Bowler returns from injury.

On that front, the Cowboys’ franchise QB has reportedly been making significant strides. According to Cowboys reporter Michael Gehlken, Dak Prescott is set to resume the most fundamental of QB drills at practice – throwing.

“Cowboys QB Prescott will begin today’s practice throwing to side in rehab group — his first day of throwing since Sept. 11 thumb fracture. Then QB school before some light throwing to receivers at end of practice.”

While the initial timetable brought optimism that Dak Prescott could be ready as early as Week 5, it looks like Cooper Rush will at least keep the starting spot through Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles – a monumental matchup that Prescott surely would’ve wished to be a part of. But according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was adamant on preparations pointing towards Rush at QB for the divisional clash.

“Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy told reporters today that Dallas is ‘preparing for Cooper (Rush) to start against the Eagles.'”

After a brutal Week 1 loss and the injury to Dak Prescott, the Cowboys looked out of the race with the season barely even beginning. Cooper Rush has magically kept the team not just afloat, but undefeated since then.

However, the team is at its best with Dak Prescott at QB firing on all cylinders and apparently not even the best-case scenario for Rush is enough to convince the team’s decision-makers otherwise. That, and the $40 million per year that they pay him as well.