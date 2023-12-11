Dak Prescott might bring more glory to the Cowboys after being the MVP favorite over Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy, and Lamar Jackson.

Proclamations of this season being the Dallas Cowboys' year started during Week 1. Every sign has pointed straight toward that direction ever since. They have been closing out in clutch situations while also digging their opponents' graves as early as the first quarter throughout a 10-win rampage. The latest team to face this wrath was Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Dak Prescott's masterclass in this game did not just make him usurp the opposing quarterback in the MVP standings. He also beat out Brock Purdy and Lamar Jackson.

Dak Prescott became the frontrunner for the Most Valuable Player Award after the Cowboys' massive win, per Seth Walder of ESPN. The Cowboys quarterback is now a +175 favorite after outgunning Jalen Hurts in their latest head-to-head matchup. Brocky Purdy comes in second with +225.

The Eagles' offensive engine is now at a distant third place in these betting odds. Hurts holds a +650 valuation after they failed to get their 11th win of the season. Lamar Jackson is tied with Hurts as the Baltimore Ravens also just notched an insane overtime thriller over the Los Angeles Rams.

There is still no guarantee that the Cowboys star really does take home the trophy. Besides, there are still a lot of games to be played for the season. Anything could change and any of his competitors could put up unreal numbers that no one could think to project. Until then, Prescott should continue to lead the Cowboys offense in dominating fashion if they want to reach football immortality come February.