Dak Prescott believes the Cowboys would have buried the Eagles deeper if he played to the top of his potential in Week 14.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys gave the Philadelphia Eagles a whopping Sunday night, with the quarterback leading the way. Dallas crushed its bitter rival in a 33-13 win in Arlington, but for Prescott, the score would have been more lopsided had he played with all his boosters on, so to speak.

“If I play my best game, we were putting a 50 up there,” Prescott said during the postgame press conference (h/t Ed Werder of ESPN).

Prescott concluded his night with 271 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 24-for-39 completions. As Prescott indicated, it was not a clean performance from him, as he lost a fumble and got sacked three times for a loss of 15 yards. Even with Prescott's miscues, the Cowboys unleashed a soul-crushing beating on Philadelphia, which struggled mightily in the face of Dallas' stout defense.

The Eagles had 324 total yards but committed three turnovers and were limited to only 17 first downs and a single attempt inside the red zone.

Dak Prescott knows there's a long way to go for the Cowboys

Philadelphia fans won't like what Prescott said, but Cowboys supporters should love the self-awareness of the quarterback. As great as Dallas looked as one unit in Week 14, Prescott knows there are still plenty of areas the team could improve on and that he's not going to let a big win such as that versus the Eagles lead him to a false sense of security.

The Cowboys, who extended their undefeated run to five games and improved the team's record to 10-3, will get ready next for a game against the Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 15.