Jerry Jones really wanted to Tony Romo to win a Super Bowl with the Cowboys and he hopes the same does not happen to Dak Prescott.

Jerry Jones has seen a lot of eras in the Dallas Cowboys system. A lot of quarterbacks and coaches have gone and left but he still remains optimistic about the franchise getting back to football immortality. He now has a blazing-hot squad led by Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott but cannot help but feel sad about their Super Bowl shortcomings with Tony Romo, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“Dak is a player who is qualified in every way to have a Super Bowl in his career,” was the heartfelt sentiment that Jerry Jones had after the Cowboys had beaten down the Philadelphia Eagles.

But, he could also not help but look back to the great moments they had with Tony Romo. The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback stayed loyal to Jones and his Cowboys but just could not get a Super Bowl with the team. This is largely considered the greatest disappointment in the Cowboys owner's tenure.

He does not want to wish it upon Dak Prescott who has also trusted the system for this long. But, it seems like waiting does not have to happen for far too long. They currently sit at a 10-win record throughout 13 weeks of football action. Also, they notched big wins against teams that are also going to be there during the playoffs which are both good signs of things to come. Their most recent outing even saw them dominate over the last year's runners-up.

Hopefully, this is the year of the Cowboys. Hopefully, Dak Prescott gets his desired ending with the system, unlike Romo.