The Dallas Cowboys have a different look on offense going into the 2023 season with head coach Mike McCarthy taking over as play caller, and Dak Prescott detailed the freedom he has within the Cowboys offense that he believes will help the team thrive.

“I keep saying ‘aggressive nature,' but it's aggressive in the play calls with a great purpose to it,” Dak Prescott said, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo! Sports. “Hey, if that's not there, you know the reads, just get down to it. Very clear and concise about getting to a play that I feel most comfortable with. If I don't like that look, whether it's a run play or a pass play, I have so many plays and things in my back pocket that I'm almost obligated to get to because I know what he's looking for in his plays.”

Prescott said he feels comfortable making a change to the play call because he knows what Mike McCarthy is looking for.

“If the [expected look] is not the defense that I get, I'll feel comfortable and know: ‘Hey, I need to get to this play because it's better for everybody,'” Prescott said, via Epstein.

The Cowboys had Kellen Moore calling plays last season, and they dismissed him this offseason so McCarthy would be able to call plays.

Kellen Moore moved onto the Los Angeles Chargers. McCarthy moves back to a familiar position. He called plays for many years with the Green Bay Packers. It will be interesting to see how Prescott fares with McCarthy calling plays in 2023.