The New England Patriots nearly reunited with star CB Stephon Gilmore in the offseason before he was dealt to the Dallas Cowboys by the Colts.

The 5-time Pro Bowler was one of the top defensive back targets in the offseason, as Indianapolis was shopping him around for a potential trade. The Patriots almost grabbed Gilmore for a second stint before ultimately passing, according to new rumors from Jeff Howe of the Athletic.

Gilmore won a Super Bowl in Foxboro during his four years with the team, and also was crowned 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year in a season that saw him grab a career-high six interceptions and 20 pass breakups.

Gilmore is dominating at Cowboys training camp after getting traded in March. The team hopes he is back in Pro Bowl form at the age of 32, following two years of injury riddled seasons with the Panthers and Colts.

“I’ve always got something to prove — always, always,” Gilmore said. “That’s my mindset each and every year. No matter what, you’ve still got to go out and make plays. I think I did that last year no matter the circumstance.”

He will pair up with young star CB Trevon Diggs in the Cowboys secondary, and he has big aspirations for a Super Bowl run together in Dallas.