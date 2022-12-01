Published December 1, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James asked the media why he hadn’t been asked about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ infamous 1957 photo. He drew a comparison to how quickly reporters had asked him about the Kyrie Irving situation, but it’s been crickets on the Cowboys issue.

James’ comments have apparently had the desired affect. On Thursday, Dallas reporters asked Cowboys QB Dak Prescott for his thoughts on the situation. Prescott exhibited his willingness to be gracious and understanding, per Dallas Morning News writer David Moore.

“Obviously, we can be more empathetic and give grace to one another,” Prescott said. “Regardless of race, from the times we’ve come from to where we are now, thinking about the growth we’ve had … That’s how I think.”

Prescott is bi-racial, which puts a certain emphasis on his thoughts and comments. Race has long been a point of contention in this country. The photo that surfaced showed the Cowboys owner standing behind white kids blocking six African American children from entering a school they were enrolled in at Arkansas’ North Little Rock High School.

Jones previously downplayed the importance of the image, with a number of people supporting him. Prescott appears to be one of them.

“I think whether LeBron is talking about the picture, I think that’s on Jerry to address, right? And since it was 65 years ago… I give grace. I think that’s a conversation and a question not only for him, but for you guys [media] and how you feel how accountable you’ve been in covering and discussing the disparities and differences in race.”

That is a very fair point the Cowboys quarterback brings up.