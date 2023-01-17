Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have finally awoken from their Tom Brady nightmare. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had been 7-0 for his career against America’s Team before getting rocked for a 31-14 loss in the Wild Card game on Monday night.

After a couple of early three-and-outs to start the game, Prescott made all the right plays to pile on a large Cowboys lead that proved to be insurmountable even for Tom Brady. The two shared a moment after the result was final, via Jon Machota:

“He just said that I played well,” Dak Prescott said after the Cowboys win. “I told him good job, he told me good job. I just shook his hand. He’s obviously a guy that I have the ultimate respect for. He’s won more than anyone has in this league. He’s been the epitome of how to play this game for years and how to take care of your body. So much respect for him. But that’s about (our) defense. The way they went out there and took care of business. This isn’t some Dak versus Tom Brady matchup. That was Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Our defense played their asses off and gave us an opportunity to score more points than they did.”

There are few things higher up on any NFL QB’s bucket list than going toe to toe with Tom Brady and coming out victorious. Having it come via a four-touchdown masterclass in a playoff game like Dak Prescott did for the Cowboys made it that much sweeter.