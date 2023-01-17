Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys put on a clinic against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, scoring early and often en route to a convincing 31-14 win in the wild-card round. Micah Parsons was briefly injured after tweaking his ankle in the first half of the contest, but confirmed that he was good to go for the Divisional Round next week.

“I’m feeling good. I thought I finished the game well,” Parsons said afterwards. “Continuing to get my pressure, continued to keep going, understanding the circumstances I was faced with. I’m excited for next week, excited for the matchup.”

Parsons was seen struggling to walk off the field and favoring his right leg as players headed to the locker room for halftime, at one point needing assistance from head athletic trainer Jim Maurer. Reports confirmed that it was an ankle injury suffered by the youngster, although it didn’t appear to be serious as he returned for the second half.

The 23-year-old linebacker was back on the field in the third quarter, and seemed like his regular self as the Cowboys’ defensive anchor as the team shut down Tom Brady time and again in front of a frustrated home crowd.

Micah Parsons has been excellent for Dallas this seasons, recording 13.5 sacks, 42 solo tackles and three forced fumbles in 2022. He was a big part of Monday’s win and will be relied on against the San Francisco 49ers next weekend.

The Cowboys will be in San Francisco to take on Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers on Sunday evening with kickoff set for just after 6:30 EST. The winner will face either the New York Giants or Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.