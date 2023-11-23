Dak Prescott threw an absolute dime to Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson early in their showdown with the Commanders, and it has fans buzzing.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott got off to a hot start in their Week 12 showdown with the Washington Commanders. One specific play from the quarterback, however, really stood out.

Midway through the first quarter and while facing a 1st-and-15 situation, Prescott delivered a truly elite pass to tight end Jake Ferguson for the 35-yard gain. It wasn't an easy throw either, as Prescott had to thread the needle to put it on the hands of Ferguson who was tightly guarded with a defender so close behind him

If you haven't seen it, see the play for yourself:

Dak Prescott threw up an absolute Cowboys DIME to Jake Ferguson 🎯pic.twitter.com/ZD7pc1g8TV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 23, 2023

Cowboys fans and the whole NFL world were in awe of what Dak Prescott just pulled off. In fact, many are convinced that it's his best pass of the season so far–one that is even worthy of being the throw of the year.

“I'm not sure Dak will have a better throw all season than that one to Ferguson, standing in his end zone. It's not like Jake was open either. Perfect toss,” Cowboys beat reporter Nick Eatman wrote.

“Tremendous throw from Dak Prescott to Jake Ferguson for 35 yards. Just over the linebacker's helmet and away from the safeties. Cowboys moving on second possession,” Todd Archer of ESPN added.

Furthermore, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic noted, “Holy hell, that might be Dak Prescott's throw of the year down the seam to Jake Ferguson. On a rope.” Calvin Watkins of Dallas Morning News was just as hyped as well, sharing: “A wonderful pass from Dak Prescott hits Jake Ferguson in stride for 35 yards.”

Another fan shared, “That’s an absolute dime by Dak Prescott to Jake Ferguson!”

The Cowboys entered the game on a two-game winning streak, and there's no denying Prescott has played a huge role in that. And by the looks of it, the quarterback is peaking just at the right time as Dallas looks to contend for a postseason spot.