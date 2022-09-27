The Dallas Cowboys could have quarterback Dak Prescott back in action as soon as Week 4. Prescott told that himself to Lisa Salters of ESPN during Monday night’s showdown between the Cowboys and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Dak Prescott told @saltersl he is not ruling out a return next week 👀 pic.twitter.com/466Rz4kYkP — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 27, 2022

Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury right in the Cowboys’ very first game of the 2022 NFL season, which was a 19-3 loss at home to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cowboys opted not to put him on the injured reserve, while also turning to backup Cooper Rush to handle the quarterbacking duties temporarily. Rush is providing a stable presence under center for the Cowboys so far, even leading the team to a 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 at home.

However, Dallas is always going to be at its best when it’s Dak Prescott who is handling the quarterbacking chores for the team.

In any case, the odds seem high for Dak Prescott to make his return in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders. The Cowboys can play it safer, giving him at least another full week of rest instead of forcing the issue. That would push Prescott’s potential return to Week 5 when the Cowboys travel to the West Coast to face the reigning Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams in Week 5.

The Cowboys are banged up on offense. Apart from Dak Prescott, they are also missing wide receivers Michael Gallup and James Washington in Week 4. Tight end Dalton Schultz is also sidelined.

A win over the Giants would make a decision on Prescott easier, as that would put the Cowboys at 2-1 (and 2-0 without him).