Micah Parsons has designs on terrorizing quarterbacks to an even more frightening extent in 2023. For sake of the Dallas Cowboys' hopes of winning their first Super Bowl in nearly 30 years, though, the superstar pass-rusher better take it easy going after Dak Prescott during training camp action.

Parsons' unbridled zeal for taking down passers got the best of him on Tuesday, resulting in a dangerous low hit on Prescott that left the Cowboys' franchise signal-caller splayed out on the practice field.

Micah Parsons comes flying in, tries to pull up, but hits Dak low 😬 pic.twitter.com/bFDCjIhpya — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) August 1, 2023

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott fell to ground after pass during an 11-on-11 period but resumed play. Tough to tell if there was contact in pocket, although it appeared so from distance. pic.twitter.com/uUHPdfLDut — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 1, 2023

Prescott, thankfully, seemed to have avoided injury, continuing 11-on-11 play moments later. Someone clearly needs to remind Parsons that his teammates' red jersey isn't that of the Washington Commanders, though. That type of hit during game action would almost certainly result in a 15-yard penalty.

On the bright side, Parsons so quickly beating La'El Collins inside with a filthy fake and swim move is further evidence that he's primed for an absolutely dominant season. After finishing second in Defensive Player of the Year voting a year ago, Parsons is ready to take his game to new heights—and opposing quarterbacks and offensive linemen to even lower depths—in 2023.

“Man, I’m ready to take everybody to the deep water,” he said last week. “Everybody is comfortable when their knees are in the water. I hope everybody is prepared to go in the deep water.”

Parsons, Prescott and Dallas kickoff the regular season at the New York Giants on September 10th.