Micah Parsons' brash declaration on Thursday that the Dallas Cowboys are the team to beat in the NFC barely passed his lips before the superstar made another strong statement about the upcoming season, this time a personal one.

Reporting from Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California, The Athletic's Jon Machota tweeted a quote from Parsons' Friday afternoon media engagement in which the star linebacker suggests he will take his game to new heights in 2023.

“Man, I’m ready to take everybody to the deep water,” Parsons said. “Everybody is comfortable when their knees are in the water. I hope everybody is prepared to go in the deep water.”

Parsons' role in the Cowboys' defense changed a lot from his rookie year to his sophomore campaign. After an elite pass-rushing season in 2022, it appears Parsons believes he has even more in the tank. Parsons went on to say that he believes his conditioning and athleticism are at a different level following an offseason of hard work.

“In terms of my conditioning and where I’m at, how I determined how I was gonna get better this year, I think it’s through the roof,” Parsons said.

If Parsons can find a way to improve on the stellar season he put together a year ago, a Defensive Player of the Year trophy could grace the young superstar's trophy cabinet sooner rather than later.

“I just hope everybody is ready,” Parsons said. “You got to see if they can swim. I’m gonna take them on an island.”