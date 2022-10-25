Cowboys add defensive depth in trade with Raiders

The Dallas Cowboys added a piece to their interior defensive line when they agreed to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, Ian Rapoport tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

“Source: The Raiders are trading DT Johnathan Hankins to the Cowboys in exchange for draft pick compensation. Some key defensive depth up front.”

After Rapoport broke the story, ESPN’s Todd Archer reported the exact circumstances of the trade. According to Archer, the Cowboys gave up a 2023 sixth-round pick for Hankins, but got a 2024 seventh-round pick back as well.

“Looking to sure up their run defense, the Dallas Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2023 sixth-round pick, according to source.”

Hankins was a second-round pick out of Ohio State in 2013 and played in the NFC East for the first four seasons of his career with the New York Giants. The 6’3″ 340-lb. run-stuffer has been the picture of consistency for the last few years, averaging 15 starts per season since 2016.

Hankins has recorded eight sacks in a season before, but the 30-year-old has become more of a run-stopping specialist as his career enters its twilight years. Hankins’ pass rush snaps have steadily declined every year since 2019, and he hasn’t recorded a sack since 2020.

Dallas’ defensive line is one of the best in the league at pressuring quarterbacks, but running backs have been able to push their way through the middle at will so far this season. Hankins gives the Cowboys even more depth at their strongest position group and should be a boost to the run defense as well.

Dallas’ trade for Hankins comes after opening-day starter Neville Gallimore was a healthy scratch at defensive tackle in favor of Trysten Hill against the Lions. After the trade, the Cowboys’ personnel on the interior defensive line now includes Hankins, Gallimore, Hill, Osa Odighizuwa, Quinton Bohanna, and Carlos Watkins.