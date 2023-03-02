Since being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, tight end Dalton Schultz has become a reliable option within the offense. But now after signing a one-year deal for the 2022 campaign, Schultz is prepared to hit free agency. And it appears that he may have played his final game in Dallas.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, while the Cowboys would like to bring back Schultz, it doesn’t appear that they are headed toward a new deal.

“Little momentum currently exists toward a Schultz return. Barring a shift in the situation’s winds, he will begin negotiating contracts with other clubs March 13 and can sign elsewhere as early as March 15 when his contract expires.” wrote Gehlken.

With running back Tony Pollard set to hit free agency, and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb up for an extension, the Cowboys must already figure out other contracts. In turn, Dalton Schultz could be the odd man out. This could ultimately lead the two sides to go in different directions.

If Schultz is set to move on in the coming weeks, he will be arguably the best tight end to hit the open market this season. During his Cowboys tenure, he was dominant at times. In total, he recorded 211 receptions for 2,122 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns with the team. Over the past three seasons, he has recorded at least 50 receptions and 500 receiving yards in each campaign.

Schultz could be one of the most sought-after tight ends on the market. With his recent outings, he has established himself as a premier talent at the position. He could also soon be one of the highest-paid players at his position.