After another disappointing end to their season, the Dallas Cowboys are looking to make a change by trading for a star. Their target this year: Houston Texans wide receiver. The Cowboys are trading for the disgruntled star wide receiver for a fifth and sixth-round pick, per Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Texans are trading WR Brandin Cooks to the #Cowboys for a 5th this year and 6th next year. A big-play threat for Dallas. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2023

After losing Amari Cooper last season, Dallas are retooling at wide receiver. CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are fine options at WR. Ezekiel Elliot’s release also means more run for lead running back Tony Pollard, who excels at pass-catching as well. Adding another top-tier wide receiver in Brandin Cooks rounds out the Cowboys’ many weapons for Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys are coming off of a confusing 2022 season for them. They once had an excellent campaign, and would’ve been first in the NFC East if not for the Philadelphia Eagles’ dominance. They were also able to make it out of the Wild Card round by effectively sending Tom Brady to retirement. However, they ran into the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, and were outmatched once again.

Dallas’ never-ending quest to bring the Lombardi back to Texas continues this year. The Brandin Cooks trade theoretically keeps the Cowboys’ offense humming despite losing some key pieces. Their defense also remains strong with DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons, and CeeDee Lamb. Will this be the year Dallas escapes being the laughingstock of the NFL world?