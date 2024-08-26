Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys may have had a fairly underwhelming offseason so far. There was not much movement in the roster. They needed to make moves after the Dak Prescott-led squad crashed and burned in the postseason. The drama inside the squad when it came to holdouts and new contracts was also bothersome for most of their faithful. However, after CeeDee Lamb got extended, Jerry Jones and the front office continued making moves. Who's next? Well, it's no other than Dalvin Cook.

The Cowboys are set to host Dalvin Cook for a visit, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. This four-time Pro Bowl selection has been a free agent for some time after he failed to record a serviceable season with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens due to injuries. Each and every one of his statistical outputs dropped last season despite just being 29 years old. Nonetheless, Mike McCarthy and Jerry Jones' squad is going to give him a chance. If all goes well, this offense could have a superstar core which has the running back stretching the field for both CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott.

How did Dalvin Cook's season go before the Cowboys gave him a chance?

Well, the drop-off was very drastic from his time with the Minnesota Vikings to the opportunities he got with the Jets or Ravens. To put it into perspective, Cook notched 1,173 rushing yards through 264 attempts. He also got 39 receptions out of these opportunities on offense. Looking back to 2023, he only ever got 67 attempts to rush for the Jets which only ever got him 214 rushing yards. He was only ever used as a receiver a few times as well. As a result, Cook only recorded 15 receptions.

It was only the second time in Cook's career that he got less than 100 attempts to run the ball. The only other time that it happened was back in his rookie season. Even then, his output was still better because it clocked in at 354 yards on 74 carries. He will get a fresh start with the Cowboys but will not come easy. They have so much depth at the running back position already.

If Cook has any hope of wanting to start alongside CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott, he has to beat out Ezekiel Elliot, Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, and Royce Freeman. With his veteran acumen and some opportunities on the field, he can surely be at the top of the depth chart. The Cowboys are also getting a version of him that has been lifting and feeling good about himself all season long.