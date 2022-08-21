NFL preseason games aren’t always the most exciting, but Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin brought plenty of fireworks to Saturday’s preseason tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 2022 USFL MVP returned a first-quarter kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and then later returned a second-quarter punt 86 yards for a score.

#Cowboys WR/returner KaVontae Turpin, who was the USFL's MVP, has a 98-yard kickoff return TD tonight and now has a 86-yard punt return TD as well. Dude can fly.pic.twitter.com/uQ1jb6Z9Dh — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 21, 2022

Turpin is trying to make a name for himself in the NFL after going undrafted out of TCU, where he was kicked off the team in 2018 due to domestic violence. He recently played in the Fan Controlled Football league and also over in Europe. He then won MVP with the New Jersey Generals in the inaugural season of the USFL in 2022, which got him noticed by the Cowboys.

The 26-year-old is listed at just 5-foot-9 and 153 pounds, but he has big-time speed and skills as a return man. He’s a third-team wide receiver and returner on the Cowboys’ current depth chart, but performances like Saturday could really help him out in a bid for more playing time.

Behind Turpin’s electric returns, Dallas cruised to a 32-18 victory over Los Angeles. Neither starting quarterback played in this preseason game, which was the second for both teams. In fact, basically none of the teams’ many talented players suited up for this one, giving backups like KaVontae Turpin the chance to shine. And shine he did with this pair of return touchdowns, which are more and more rare in the NFL these days.