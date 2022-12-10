By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys are activating WR James Washington from the IR for Week 14, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport adds that Mike McCarthy said earlier this week Washington was “ready to go.” The only reason he would not have been activated would have been due to a setback on his injured foot. But Washington clearly showed the Cowboys what they wanted to see this week.

The Cowboys head into Week 14 sporting a 9-3 record. They are listed as heavy favorites against a 1-10-1 Houston Texans team. Washington’s return won’t make much of a difference for this matchup, but it provides necessary receiver depth moving forward. And every NFL team understands how important receiver depth is for the postseason.

Washington reeled in 24 receptions for 285 receiving yards last year in Pittsburgh with the Steelers. His best season came in 2019, when he posted 44 receptions for 735 receiving yards. Washington is someone who can enhance the passing attack. The Cowboys expect him to play a key role as the season winds down.

The Cowboys added James Washington ahead of the 2022 campaign. But he suffered a fractured foot prior to the start of the year. It will be interesting to see how Washington’s return affects Dallas’ Odell Beckham Jr pursuit. The Cowboys have been considered amongst the favorites to land the free agent receiver. But nothing has come to fruition as of yet.

The Cowboys will likely proceed with caution with Washington in his initial return from injury. However, he could become the X-Factor for Dallas as they strive toward the playoffs.