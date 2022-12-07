By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys are seen as the frontrunner for free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr, but there are reports that Jerry Jones and the front office are slightly worried after seeing OBJ’s physical, which revealed he’s not totally healed from the ACL tear. Nevertheless, it appears America’s Team is still very interested in signing the star WR based on Jones’ comments on Wednesday.

Via Michael Gehlken:

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on WR Odell Beckham Jr.: “We’re still working on it.” An active situation after Beckham’s two-day visit concluded Tuesday. Team been doing work on it today, he said.”

OBJ was in town earlier this week for a visit and even attended a Dallas Mavericks game with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs, stirring up the rumors even more. The reality is the Cowboys could absolutely use another game-changing weapon for QB Dak Prescott and Beckham is just that.

With that being said, Jones has one of the best medical teams around and they’re clearly doing their due diligence with OBJ. The worst situation would be signing him and then Beckham isn’t able to play down the stretch. They want a healthy OBJ who can immediately contribute.

We saw what he was capable of last season with the Los Angeles Rams. Beckham proved to be a difference-maker and likely would’ve won Super Bowl MVP if he didn’t injure his knee on the big stage. The Cowboys should definitely benefit from his talents if they decide to sign him. But unless he’s 100% healthy, Dallas won’t do so. Let’s pray he is ready to go in the new year.