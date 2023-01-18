When Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher prepared for Monday’s wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he probably wasn’t thinking his name would be a trending topic on social media by the end of the night. When you’re the man who missed four extra points during an otherwise pristine evening for the Cowboys, things can escalate quickly, especially with half the world watching.

In the aftermath of this debacle, many wondered what Dallas would do for that position heading into Sunday’s divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. On Wednesday, we found out the Cowboys would have add some insurance, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The #Cowboys plan to sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad, pending physical, per source. Team officials have said the plan is to stick with Brett Maher after Monday night’s extra-point fiasco. But now they have insurance. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2023

To say Tristan Vizcaino is a journeyman kicker would be an understatement. He has been on several teams since he was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019. Surely, the Cowboys would want other options, but at this point of the season, there aren’t a lot of choices.

As for Brett Maher, he still has his job as the team’s primary kicker, at least for now. Having said that, the Monday night extra-point fiasco, as Pelissero called it, was jarring. One, extra points are supposed to be as close to a guarantee as there is in the NFL, and two, Maher was one of the best kickers in the league during the regular season.

Before the playoffs, Maher made 50-53 extra points in 2022, along with 29-32 field goals. In other words, he missed more extra points in Monday’s game than he had all season.

Even after the misfires, the Dallas plan is to stick by their man, but not without an insurance policy.