As the Dallas Cowboys take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the Cowboys have earned a big lead. Now in the third quarter, they lead 31-0. But kicker Brett Maher has had a night he would like to forget.

Maher has struggled majorly tonight. While the Cowboys have scored five touchdowns, he has managed to miss four of his five extra-point attempts. His four misses are an NFL record. Prior to his last make, he had missed five straight extra points over the past two games.

With his four misses, Maher has gained quite a large reaction on Twitter. Unfortunately, he may want to stay off the app for the foreseeable future.

Brett Maher's FOURTH missed extra point tonight

MAYBE go for 2 next time

Cowboys kicker after missing 3 PATs

Brett Maher summed up tonight

Fortunately for Brett Maher, both the Cowboys offense and defense are putting together a strong game.

Led by quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have moved down the field with ease. Now in the fourth quarter, Prescott has thrown for 305 passing yards and four touchdowns. On the ground, he has added 25 rushing yards and one touchdown on five total carries.

Tight end Dalton Shultz has been the go-to option for the Cowboys offense. He has recorded seven receptions for 97 receiving yards and two touchdowns on eight total targets.

On defense, the Cowboys have limited the Buccaneers offense in a big way. Tom Brady has recorded just 217 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. On the ground, the running back duo of Rachaad White and Leonard Fournette have totaled just 29 rushing yards on nine total carries.

While Maher has struggled in a big way tonight, the Cowboys have a comfortable lead. After a strong 2022 campaign, hopefully, the veteran kicker can find a way to get back on track.