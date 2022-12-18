By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Cowboys fell to the Jaguars after Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six. Immediately after the loss, head coach Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on Prescott’s unfortunate turnover.

Dallas lost to Jacksonville 40-34 in overtime. McCarthy had a simple response in defeat, saying “Unlucky bounce for us. Great play by them.”

Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys started off the game hot, holding a 21-7 lead at halftime. However, with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Jacksonville would take a 31-27 lead. While Prescott found Noah Brown for a 13-yard touchdown pass, the Jags would hit a last-minute field goal to tie the game at 34 and send the game into overtime.

The Cowboys started OT on defense, but forced Jacksonville to a three-and-out. However, on just their fourth offensive play of overtime, Prescott would throw his fateful 52-yard pick-six that sealed the game for the Jags and ended Dallas’ chances.

Their loss now puts the Cowboys at 10-4 on the year. Heading into Week 15, Dallas was firmly in the playoffs at the No. 3 overall seed in the NFC. Even with the loss, they are still four games ahead of the first team on the playoff bubble, currently the Buccaneers, who are 6-6.

Still, a loss to the Jaguars can’t feel good for McCarthy and the Cowboys. Dallas’ head coach seems to be taking a positive approach while blaming luck and giving some credit to the Jags’ defense. However, if the Cowboys truly want to win the Super Bowl, they’ll need a few of those unlucky bounces to start going their way.